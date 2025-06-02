17:52
SCNS detains social media user on suspicion of inciting hatred

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained citizen T.Zh. following the results of monitoring of social media. The SCNS press center reported.

A video footage was found, in which T.Zh.’s actions showed signs of inciting interregional hatred.

According to security services, operational and investigative measures were carried out jointly with the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek. The investigative bodies interrogated T.Zh.

«On May 31, following the results of investigative measures within the framework of the initiated criminal case on suspicion of committing a crime under Article 330, Part 1 «Incitement of racial, ethnic, national, religious or interregional hatred» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, citizen T.Zh. was detained and placed in the temporary detention facility of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek,» the SCNS said.

Investigative and operational measures are ongoing, and appropriate examinations have been ordered.

This is not the first time when law enforcement agencies have detained Kyrgyzstanis for posts on social media. Previously, a number of activists or ordinary users of social media were detained for posts or reposts on suspicion of inciting hatred or calls for riots. Some of them were convicted.
