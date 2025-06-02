13:12
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Kazakhstan insures export contracts to Kyrgyzstan for $4.3 million

The Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan insured export contracts to Kyrgyzstan for $4.3 million in 2024. The website of the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan says.

The head of the agency, Arman Shakkaliev, held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Economy and Commerce of the Kyrgyz Republic, Bakyt Sydykov.

«Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan are united by strong political, economic, humanitarian and family ties. Arman Shakkaliev emphasized that strategic partnership and alliance with Kyrgyzstan remain an invariable priority for Kazakhstan.

The meeting participants discussed key areas of bilateral cooperation, including the expansion of trade, industrial and investment cooperation. According to the results of 2024, mutual trade amounted to $1.7 billion. Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to increase exports of 175 commodity items worth over $200 million, including petrochemical, metallurgical, mechanical engineering, food and pharmaceutical products,» the statement says.

As part of its export support, the Export Credit Agency of Kazakhstan is actively working in the Kyrgyzstan’s direction. In 2024, the agency provided insurance for export contracts worth $4.3 million, including supplies of confectionery, food products, aluminum rods and other goods.

The parties also reviewed the current status of joint initiatives, including the implementation of an investment project to build a ferroalloy plant in the city of Tash-Kumyr, the development of an industrial trade and logistics complex on Karasu-Ak-Tilek border, as well as the holding of the second Interregional Cooperation Forum.

The issue of oil and oil product supplies to Kyrgyzstan was also discussed.
link: https://24.kg/english/331205/
views: 132
Print
Related
Folk music lovers invited to concert of Kazakh orchestra in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan intends to establish export of products to Afghan markets
Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan intend to increase bilateral trade to $3 billion
Astana International Forum held in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to reduce freight transit tariffs for Kyrgyzstan
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev calls for reforming UN Security Council
Export of frozen fruit from Kyrgyzstan abroad increased almost 40 times
Cabinet of Ministers imposes temporary ban on timber exports outside EAEU
Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan agree on resort facilities and land in Issyk-Kul region
Foreign Ministry comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani in Almaty
Popular
World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time World Annual Meeting of Pilots to be held in Kyrgyzstan for the first time
Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms Agriculture Ministry plans to purchase agricultural drone for 1.7 million soms
Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region Work begins in Turgen: Small HPP cascade project launched in Issyk-Kul region
Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken Delegation from Tajikistan given warm welcome in Batken
2 June, Monday
13:04
Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service launches SMS notifications of tax debts Kyrgyzstan’s Tax Service launches SMS notifications of...
12:48
Kyrgyzstan takes third place at Maxima Masters Show Jumping Team Cup
12:32
Police seize poaching nets in Issyk-Kul region
12:21
Over 6,500 domestic violence cases registered in Kyrgyzstan in 2025
12:08
Section of Chui Avenue to be opened to traffic in Bishkek on June 2