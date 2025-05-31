Tulpar Motors plant in Bishkek produced more than 1,300 vehicles

Since the launch of the production line, Tulpar Motors plant has produced more than 1,300 vehicles. Their total value has exceeded 1,680 billion soms, the company told 24.kg news agency.

A joint venture for the production of vehicles based on Tulpar Motors plant began operating in Kyrgyzstan on June 18, 2024. The company cooperates with Uzbek UzAuto, which acts as the main partner and supplier of components.

Construction of the plant began in May 2023; its total area is 4.5 hectares. Within five years, the number of employees should reach 1,400 people. At the same time, the total investment in the project amounted to $ 110 million.

Since the beginning of 2025, Tulpar Motors has transferred taxes to the state budget in the amount of about 30 million soms.

Range of manufactured products

Currently, the enterprise is focused on the assembly of vehicles of two brands: Chevrolet and ISUZU.

The Chevrolet passenger car line includes six models:

Captiva;

Tracker;

Onix;

Cobalt;

Damas;

Labo.

In addition to passenger cars, the plant produces commercial vehicles, in particular trucks and pickups under ISUZU brand.

Accessibility for citizens of Kyrgyzstan

As representatives of the plant stated, the manufactured cars are intended primarily for the Kyrgyz market. It is claimed that the choice of models and the organization of production take into account the climatic, road and operational features of the country, as well as the needs of the population.

This, according to the company, allows forming competitive prices, providing service, providing an official guarantee and offering lending programs through partner banks. You can buy the vehicles at official Chevrolet and Isuzu dealership centers in the republic.

Part of the products are intended for the needs of government agencies. To date, 671 cars manufactured by Tulpar Motors have been transferred to state structures of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Plans for production development

The company plans to gradually increase the volume of manufactured products and diversify the model range. In particular, in 2025, the Tulpar Motors plant plans to produce about 3,800 vehicles.

Work is underway to include new models in the production program in order to expand the offer for consumers in the country.