International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishkek

An international scientific and practical symposium «The Universal Nature of Epics: Typology and Main Ethnic Models» was held in the Alykul Osmonov National Library in Bishkek. The press service of the Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, the event was held as part of the VIII World Festival «Epics of the Peoples of the World» and was dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the great manaschi Sayakbai Karalaev.

The symposium was attended by more than 70 famous folklorists, scientists, historians and cultural heritage specialists from more than 30 countries.

The participants discussed the universal values ​​of epics inherent in all of humanity, the ethnic characteristics of each nation, as well as the role of epic heritage in modern society.

The purpose of the symposium is to reflect the cultural diversity of the peoples of the world and spiritual closeness through a deep study of the epic heritage, as well as to find new ways of passing on these values to future generations.