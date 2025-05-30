Translation of “Manas” trilogy into Kabardino-Balkarian presented in Bishkek

A presentation of a new translation of the trilogy of the Kyrgyz epic — «Manas», «Semetey» and «Seitek» — into the Kabardino-Balkarian language took place at the Alykul Osmonov Kyrgyz National Library in Bishkek. The event was held as part of the international symposium «Universal Nature of the Epic: Typology and Main Ethnic Models». Manas National Academy reported.

The well-known folklorist, scientist, translator of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Sakinat Musukaeva worked on the translation. Her work made the great epic of the Kyrgyz people accessible to readers in Kabardino-Balkaria and became an important contribution to strengthening cultural ties between the two peoples.

The welcoming speeches at the event were delivered by the Chairman of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan Almanbet Matubraimov, Vice President of the National Academy Manas Nazira Aaly kyzy, as well as Sakinat Musukaeva herself.

The participants of the symposium noted that the translation of epic works into other languages ​​contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of the Kyrgyz epic at the international level.