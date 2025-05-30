11:17
USD 87.45
EUR 99.56
RUB 1.10
English

Translation of “Manas” trilogy into Kabardino-Balkarian presented in Bishkek

A presentation of a new translation of the trilogy of the Kyrgyz epic — «Manas», «Semetey» and «Seitek» — into the Kabardino-Balkarian language took place at the Alykul Osmonov Kyrgyz National Library in Bishkek. The event was held as part of the international symposium «Universal Nature of the Epic: Typology and Main Ethnic Models». Manas National Academy reported.

The well-known folklorist, scientist, translator of the Kabardino-Balkarian Republic Sakinat Musukaeva worked on the translation. Her work made the great epic of the Kyrgyz people accessible to readers in Kabardino-Balkaria and became an important contribution to strengthening cultural ties between the two peoples.

The welcoming speeches at the event were delivered by the Chairman of the Assembly of the Peoples of Kyrgyzstan Almanbet Matubraimov, Vice President of the National Academy Manas Nazira Aaly kyzy, as well as Sakinat Musukaeva herself.

The participants of the symposium noted that the translation of epic works into other languages ​​contributes to the development of intercultural dialogue and the promotion of the Kyrgyz epic at the international level.
link: https://24.kg/english/330936/
views: 124
Print
Related
International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan to develop procedure for using names of characters from Manas epic
State establishes classic versions of Manas epic trilogy
Contest of young manaschi ends in Bishkek, names of winners announced
Manas epic presented at International Festival in Uzbekistan
3,000 schoolchildren recite Manas epic on central square of Osh city
Monument to Manas to be officially opened in Astana in 2024
Sadyr Japarov congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Day of Manas Epic
Akylbek Japarov congratulates winners of Aitysh Tor project
Native of Kyrgyzstan presents Manas video game in Los Angeles
Popular
Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights Kyrgyzstan ready to strengthen control over observance of migrants' rights
China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule China – Kyrgyzstan – Uzbekistan railway project to be implemented on schedule
Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek Electricity to be cut off for 5,800 debtors in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty Kyrgyzstan offers Baku and Yerevan platform for signing peace treaty
30 May, Friday
10:40
International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishkek International symposium of epic scholars held in Bishke...
10:27
Center for rice processing, packaging, logistics to be built in Uzgen district
10:15
Translation of “Manas” trilogy into Kabardino-Balkarian presented in Bishkek
10:07
Road repairs in Bishkek: Another section of Molodaya Gvardiya Boulevard closed
09:57
Cleaning days at Bishkek markets to be reduced to twice a month
29 May, Thursday
17:24
Another Kloop employee detained in Bishkek
17:15
SCNS Chairman visits enterprises on territory of former Frunze plant