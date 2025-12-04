11:18
State Secretary Arslan Koichiev congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Manas Epic Day

State Secretary of the Kyrgyz Republic Arslan Koichiev today congratulated the citizens of the country on Manas Epic Day.

In his address, he noted that the majestic trilogy Manas, Semetei and Seitek is not only part of the cultural heritage of the Kyrgyz people but also a global treasure included by UNESCO in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

According to Koichiev, the Manas epic symbolizes civic duty, patriotism, national unity and state integrity.

He reminded that the epic was passed down from generation to generation, enriched by the work of great manaschis, who could recite the trilogy for months, adding new details to the narrative.

The State Secretary emphasized that the republic attaches great importance to the study and promotion of the epic. He recalled that, according to a presidential decree dated April 22, 2022, a law was adopted in the Kyrgyz Republic to protect and develop national values, including the Manas trilogy.

«The Manas epic is the greatest spiritual heritage of our people, an expression of the wisdom of our ancestors and their creative gift,» the congratulatory message reads.

Arslan Koichiev wished strong health and prosperity to all citizens of Kyrgyzstan and expressed confidence that the legacy of the manaschis will live on for thousands of years.
