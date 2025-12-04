Promoting Manas epic: Seven manaschis receive apartments

Private entrepreneur Nurgaly Asanaliev has officially handed over keys to apartments designated for seven manaschis. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to promote the country’s great cultural heritage — the epic Manas — and to help promote it among younger generations.

The manaschis expressed their readiness to further develop and share their creative potential.

Asanaliev noted that he will continue supporting cultural heritage and wished the performers success in their artistic work.

This support will make a significant contribution to the development of the manaschi art and the preservation of national heritage.