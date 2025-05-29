18:37
Sadyr Japarov to take part in first Central Asia — Italy summit

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov will take part in the first Central Asia — Italy summit.

On May 30, President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov will make a working visit to Astana to take part in the first Central Asia — Italy summit. Sagynbek Abdumutalip, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the presidential administration, reported.

The theme of the summit is «Common Horizons. Dialogue between Central Asia and Italy for the Sake of Global Stability.» The parties will exchange views on the development of cooperation.

The heads of Central Asian states and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni are planning to visit Astana, Sagynbek Abdumutalip noted.
