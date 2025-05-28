Bishkek to host meeting of CSTO Defense Ministers Council

A meeting of the CSTO Defense Ministers Council will be held in Bishkek today, May 28.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry, the Defense Ministers of Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, as well as the organization’s Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov and the Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff Anatoly Sidorov will take part in it.

The participants will discuss the military-political situation in the organization’s area of ​​responsibility, as well as current issues of military cooperation between the participating countries.

On the sidelines of the event, Defense Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ruslan Mukambetov will also hold a number of bilateral meetings with his colleagues.