Electric scooters, mopeds to require registration and driver’s licenses in KR

Owners of mopeds, scooters, e-scooters, and other personal mobility devices (PMDs) will soon face new rules: mandatory registration and driver’s licenses are being proposed. A draft law developed by MP Dastan Bekeshev has been submitted for public discussion.

If the initiative is adopted, registration will be required for all PMDs that:

Develop a speed of 50 km/h or higher;

Have an engine capacity of at least 50 cubic centimeters or an electric motor with a power of 4 kW or more.

For less powerful devices, such as electric scooters, a new driver’s license category, «AM,» is proposed. It will be introduced for individuals starting from 14 years old. Driving more powerful motorcycles, as before, is allowed from the age of 18.

The draft law also includes:

Approval of formats for state license plates for PMDs;

Creation of a simplified registration procedure for vehicles previously imported without documentation;

Launch of an information campaign about the new requirements.

According to the author of the initiative, the goal of the document is to improve road safety and eliminate the legal vacuum regarding the use of PMDs, which are actively used by both teenagers and adults. Similar regulations already exist in many EU countries, as well as in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Under the proposal, the new rules would take effect six months after their official publication. During this period, the Cabinet of Ministers is expected to prepare all necessary bylaws and adapt the current traffic regulations.