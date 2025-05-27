Kyrgyzstan adopts Lithuania's experience in education reform

A new European Union-funded initiative aimed at long-term changes in Kyrgyzstan’s education system has been officially launched in Bishkek.

According to the press service of the Ministry of Education, the Twinning project «Promoting Inclusive and STEAM Education in Schools» will support the development of a more equitable, inclusive and future-ready school environment for all learners.

The two-year project focuses on three main objectives: promoting inclusive education for children with special needs, strengthening science and innovation-based learning (STEAM), and improving education funding policies to make school investment more equitable and efficient.

The project is being implemented in close cooperation with the Republic of Lithuania, experience of which in education reform provides valuable insights. Over the next two years, Lithuanian experts will support Kyrgyz counterparts in revising education policies, piloting new tools in selected schools, and training teachers in inclusive and skills-based learning.

«This is not just a symbolic partnership, but a real transfer of know-how. Dozens of Lithuania’s leading education experts, who have shaped and implemented reforms in our country, will work directly with Kyrgyz colleagues. Together we will share tools, policies and approaches that can strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s education system from within,» Deputy Minister of Education, Science and Sports of the Republic of Lithuania Jonas Petkevicius said.

It is noted that the European Union has long supported the efforts of the Kyrgyz Republic to improve the quality and accessibility of education.

The next phase of the project will include capacity building of teachers, development of new funding models and piloting innovations in selected schools. The initiative contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals, especially those related to quality education and gender equality, and is part of the EU’s broader support for education reform in the region.