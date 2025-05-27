Chechme spring completely transferred to Kyrgyzstan - Kamchybek Tashiev

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev visited Aidarken in Kadamdzhai district of Batken region on May 26. During a meeting with local residents, he spoke about the progress of the delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border and resumption of the work of the strategic antimony plant. The SCNS press center reported.

According to Kamchybek Tashiev, phased work has begun in Aidarken this year to restore the antimony plant.

He emphasized the importance of the enterprise for the economic and industrial security of the country, instructing local authorities to provide comprehensive support in the production development.

Particular attention during the meeting was paid to issues of the state border. The SCNS head reported that the previously disputed area — Chechme spring — was officially and completely transferred to the Kyrgyz Republic. At the same time, he noted that the water resources of the spring, as before, will be used jointly by both states.

Local residents were given detailed explanations on the process of delimitation and exchange of territories.

Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan signed an agreement on certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz border in 2022. Later, after the document was ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh, the corresponding laws were signed by President Sadyr Japarov.