Extreme Baatyr Race held in Bishkek for the first time

An extreme obstacle race Baatyr Race was held for the first time in Bishkek’s Karagachevaya Roshcha. More than 500 people took part in it, including 70 teams and about 300 individual amateur athletes. Anyone over 18 could take part in the race — the main thing was to be ready for the challenges and not be afraid of dirt. The press service of the City Hall reported.

The participants had to overcome an obstacle course, which included barriers, tunnels, a «web» of ropes, a climbing wall with ropes called «Everest», as well as tests of agility, strength and team support. Many stages required not only physical training, but also interaction between the participants.

The race brought together athletes not only from Kyrgyzstan, but also from Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, giving the event an international scale. The main goal of the event is to popularize mass sports, strengthen team spirit and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The organizers were the Extreme Athletics Federation and the Department of Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs.

The municipality has already begun discussing the idea of ​​making Baatyr Race an annual event.