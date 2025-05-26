Summer passenger train Bishkek - Balykchy resumes service

Summer passenger train from Bishkek to Balykchy will resume service starting from June 6 with the route extended from the final station Rybachye to the city beach. The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

The train will run from June 6 to July 6, departing from the central railway station (Bishkek-2) at 7.45 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will arrive at the Balykchy beach stop at 12.16 p.m.

From July 7 to August 31 inclusive, the train will run daily.

The train includes six high-comfort cars with panoramic windows, air conditioning, soft seats and sofas, multimedia systems, free Wi-Fi, charging ports for electronic devices, and additional buffet services.

The fare for one passenger in standard cars from Bishkek-2 station to Rybachye station and Balykchy beach stop is:

Free for children under five (without a seat),

73 soms for children aged from five to ten,

150 soms for passengers over ten.

In the luxury car, the fare per passenger (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is:

Free for children under five (without a seat),

250 soms for children aged from five to ten,

500 soms for passengers over ten.

In the VIP car, the fare per passenger (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is:

Free for children under five (without a seat),

400 soms for children aged from five to ten,

800 soms for passengers over ten.

In the VIP compartment car, the fare for the entire compartment (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is 6,000 soms. Up to six adult passengers are allowed into the compartment, and each can bring one child under five free of charge.

Carriage of hand luggage is free.