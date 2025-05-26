16:04
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Summer passenger train Bishkek - Balykchy resumes service

Summer passenger train from Bishkek to Balykchy will resume service starting from June 6 with the route extended from the final station Rybachye to the city beach. The state enterprise NC Kyrgyz Temir Zholu reported.

The train will run from June 6 to July 6, departing from the central railway station (Bishkek-2) at 7.45 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. It will arrive at the Balykchy beach stop at 12.16 p.m.

From July 7 to August 31 inclusive, the train will run daily.

The train includes six high-comfort cars with panoramic windows, air conditioning, soft seats and sofas, multimedia systems, free Wi-Fi, charging ports for electronic devices, and additional buffet services.

The fare for one passenger in standard cars from Bishkek-2 station to Rybachye station and Balykchy beach stop is:

  • Free for children under five (without a seat),
  • 73 soms for children aged from five to ten,
  • 150 soms for passengers over ten.

In the luxury car, the fare per passenger (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is:

  • Free for children under five (without a seat),
  • 250 soms for children aged from five to ten,
  • 500 soms for passengers over ten.

In the VIP car, the fare per passenger (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is:

  • Free for children under five (without a seat),
  • 400 soms for children aged from five to ten,
  • 800 soms for passengers over ten.

In the VIP compartment car, the fare for the entire compartment (regardless of boarding or disembarking station) is 6,000 soms. Up to six adult passengers are allowed into the compartment, and each can bring one child under five free of charge.

Carriage of hand luggage is free.
link: https://24.kg/english/330395/
views: 107
Print
Related
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
Another train with 60 foreign tourists arrives in Bishkek
Unknown people stone train with tourists from Europe in Chui region
First train departs from Bishkek to Moscow
Rail freight transportation amounted to 7.2 million tons in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek — Moscow train to start running from December 18
Bishkek-Moscow passenger train may start running in 2025
President Sadyr Japarov travels to Balykchi by train
Bishkek - Balykchy train to start running from June 14
Transport Ministry plans to launch high-speed Bishkek – Karakol train
Popular
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
26 May, Monday
15:55
Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV Four people injured in collision of truck with SUV
15:43
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on May 27
15:29
Summer passenger train Bishkek - Balykchy resumes service
14:54
Bishkek prepares for hot water supply resumption
14:36
So-called Karakol enforcer and Issyk-Kul watcher detained