So-called Karakol enforcer and Issyk-Kul watcher detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained T.Zh.Zh., a member of Kamchy Kolbaev’s organized crime group, who has the status of Karakol enforcer, and M.N.K., who has the status of Issyk-Kul region watcher.

They are suspected of extortion and appropriation of other people’s property.

The state committee noted that M.N.K. was a member of the personal security detail of the liquidated organized crime group leader Kamchybek Asanbek. Both have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Karakol City Police Department.