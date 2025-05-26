16:04
So-called Karakol enforcer and Issyk-Kul watcher detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan detained T.Zh.Zh., a member of Kamchy Kolbaev’s organized crime group, who has the status of Karakol enforcer, and M.N.K., who has the status of Issyk-Kul region watcher.

They are suspected of extortion and appropriation of other people’s property.

The state committee noted that M.N.K. was a member of the personal security detail of the liquidated organized crime group leader Kamchybek Asanbek. Both have been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Karakol City Police Department.
link: https://24.kg/english/330385/
