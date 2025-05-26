12:58
USD 87.45
EUR 99.18
RUB 1.10
English

Kyrgyzenergostroy voluntarily transfers land plot of over 8 hectares to state

Kyrgyzenergostroy JSC voluntarily transferred a land plot to state ownership. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

The land plot is located in Orok village and is 8.1 hectares. There are technical structures on the plot, which were also transferred to the state.

A transfer agreement was drawn up between Kyrgyzenergostroy JSC and the Municipal Property Management Department (before the dissolution of this state body. — Note of 24.kg news agency) of the Bishkek City Hall and registered with Cadastre state institution.
link: https://24.kg/english/330348/
views: 140
Print
Related
307 hectares of land belonging to AYU holding returned to state
Agricultural land illegally sold for burials in Orok village
Auction for land lease in Saimaluu-Tash park announced
Land plots and object in Issyk-Kul region returned to state
Bishkek residents who illegally occupied municipal land offered to lease It
Land near airport returned to municipal ownership in Batken
Land plots no longer be distributed free of charge to Kyrgyzstanis
Building of former hospital in Sulyukta returned to state
Land commission members detained in Talas region
Land plot of 2.17 hectares returned to state in Naryn region
Popular
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history
How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains How foreign citizens can legalize their stay in Kyrgyzstan, MFA explains
China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025 China launches first freight train to Central Asia in 2025
26 May, Monday
12:49
Kyrgyz rescuers participate in large-scale international exercises in Russia Kyrgyz rescuers participate in large-scale internationa...
12:37
Kyrgyzstan supports new gas safety rules in EAEU
12:25
Trolleybus liquidation: EBRD to send specialists to Bishkek to assess situation
12:09
Mudflows possible in mountainous areas of Kyrgyzstan
12:00
Kyrgyzstan plans to take loan to strengthen dam of Kambarata HPP-2
24 May, Saturday
14:13
Bishkek to host Japanese Spring Arts Festival
14:06
Third International Fashion Week Ak Buura— 2025 ends in Osh