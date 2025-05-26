Kyrgyzenergostroy voluntarily transfers land plot of over 8 hectares to state

Kyrgyzenergostroy JSC voluntarily transferred a land plot to state ownership. The website of the Kyrgyz Stock Exchange says.

The land plot is located in Orok village and is 8.1 hectares. There are technical structures on the plot, which were also transferred to the state.

A transfer agreement was drawn up between Kyrgyzenergostroy JSC and the Municipal Property Management Department (before the dissolution of this state body. — Note of 24.kg news agency) of the Bishkek City Hall and registered with Cadastre state institution.