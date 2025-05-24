Sadyr Japarov: Large-scale changes in sports are taking place in country

«Large-scale infrastructure changes are taking place in the country in sports, especially in football: stadiums, football fields, sports facilities are being restored, new facilities are being built,» President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said at the grand opening ceremony of Yntymak football stadium in Karakol city, Issyk-Kul region.

According to the presidential press service, Sadyr Japarov, having familiarized himself with the infrastructure of the new stadium, inspected the gym, locker rooms and administrative premises.

It has modern sound equipment and a large LED screen for spectators. The hybrid field has an automated irrigation system, its territory has a running track, and training grounds have been landscaped.

«Restoration work has already begun this year at 15 stadiums in Batken, Naryn, Talas, Tokmak and other cities,» the head of state said.

He noted that the modern Yntymak stadium can now host high-level football matches. He expressed confidence that the stadium will make a significant contribution to the development of Kyrgyz football both in the republic as a whole and in Karakol, and that it is here that young athletes will train, prepare for competitions, and champions, who will glorify Kyrgyzstan, will be among them.

After the opening ceremony, the match of the 11th round of the Premier League of the Kyrgyz Republic between the football clubs Bars (Karakol) and OshMU (Osh) took place, which was attended by Sadyr Japarov.