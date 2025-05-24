Kindergarten for families of law enforcement officers opened in Karakol

A new modern kindergarten Asyl Muras was opened in Karakol city for children of law enforcement officers on May 23, 2025. The press service of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

The opening ceremony was attended by the Chairman of the SCNS Kamchybek Tashiev, the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Issyk-Kul region Bolotbek Zhetigenov, veterans, local government representatives and parents.

The three-story kindergarten building with a total area of ​​1,500 square meters is designed for 100 children.

Speaking at the opening, Kamchybek Tashiev emphasized that creation of conditions for the upbringing of the younger generation is one of the priority tasks of the state. He also noted that similar institutions will be built in other regions of the country.