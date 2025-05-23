Russian journalists film TV program about Kyrgyzstan

Journalists from the federal Russian TV channel «Klyuch» filmed a program about the Kyrgyz Republic. The Tourism Development Support Fund reported.

The program is titled «Big Surprise».

«And it really surprises already at the filming stage. Thus, the journalist appeared before Bishkek residents in the image of Manas, which aroused great interest among the city’s residents.

The film crew visited Burana and Chunkurchak, where they were offered to spend the night in a traditional Kyrgyz yurt. The list of places to visit also included Erkindik Boulevard, Ala-Too Square, Osh bazaar and the popular among the city’s residents «Faiza» cafe,» the statement says.

The Tourism Development Support Fund provided assistance in organizing the filming.