Environmental damage in Kyrgyzstan for year estimated at 130 million soms

In 2025, authorities in Kyrgyzstan recorded 10,666 violations of environmental protection legislation. The Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology and Technical Supervision of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to the ministry, 1,981 enforcement orders were issued, leading to the elimination of 7,777 violations. The total damage caused to the state was estimated at 130,961 million soms.

During the year, inspectors conducted 3,619 checks of business entities, resulting in an equal number of inspection reports.

Fines and recovery

Officials drew up 4,547 violation protocols and imposed fines totaling 73,710 million soms. As of December 31, 2025, the ministry collected 66,145 million soms (89.7 percent).

In addition, the ministry filed 474 claims for environmental damage amounting to 57,251 million soms. Including cases from previous years, enforcement on these claims reached 35,341,300 soms (61.6 percent).

Breakdown of violations by sector:

  • Land resources: 451 cases (damage of 48,926 million soms)
  • Atmospheric air: 1,030 cases (22,060 million soms)
  • Wildlife: 1,031 cases (11,627 million soms)
  • Waste management: 809 cases (11,720 million soms)
  • Industrial safety: 548 cases (10,706 million soms)

Air quality and radiation control

The ministry paid special attention to atmospheric air quality. Inspectors identified 260 violations and imposed fines totaling 6,478 million soms. Additionally, specialists checked 472 vehicles for harmful emissions, recording 231 violations.

As part of radiation safety measures, experts participated 51 times in interagency commissions work at Kaindy railway checkpoint, measuring the radiation levels of mineral fertilizers in 159 railcars.
