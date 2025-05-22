Strong wind blows off roofs of 14 houses in Issyk-Kul district

The Civil Protection Commission continues its work in Issyk-Kul region, calculating the damage caused by strong winds. The press center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

As of May 21, in Issyk-Kul district alone, the roofs of 14 houses, one resort facility, and two outbuildings were torn off. Additionally, one power pole and one vehicle were damaged, and nine trees were uprooted.

Across the entire region, the storm affected: 5 multi-story buildings, 160 residential buildings, 26 social facilities, 173 outbuildings, 5 cars, 1 transformer, 36 power poles, 370 meters of power lines; 190 trees were also uprooted.

Further damages include 7 yurts, 1 tent, 1 café, 2 resort areas, 3 hectares of strawberry fields, and 8,000 meters of Internet cable.

Additional damage assessment will continue on May 22 in Ak-Suu and Issyk-Kul districts.