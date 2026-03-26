17.4 million soms returned to state budget for land damage in Issyk-Kul region

The prosecutor’s office of Issyk-Kul district uncovered large-scale violations of land and forestry laws in Toru-Aigyr-Tamchi aiyl okmotu and the local forestry enterprise. The oversight agency’s press service reported.

Prosecutors found that responsible individuals failed to pay compensation in a timely manner for damage to forest resources and agricultural production. Payments for lost profits to the state were also ignored.

To rectify the violations, the district prosecutor’s office issued a corresponding act. As a result, the entire damage amount of 17,401,200 soms was returned to the budget in cash.