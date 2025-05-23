12:18
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Bedel-Autodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border resumes work

Bedel-Autodorozhny checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border has resumed operations on May 22. The Border Service reported.

The checkpoint now operates 24/7, although its schedule may be changed based on mutual agreements between the two sides.

Bedel-Autodorozhny is a multilateral (international) border crossing. It is located in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region, approximately 150 kilometers from Barskoon—Uchturfan—Aksu road.

The new checkpoint named Bedel was opened on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in September 2024. This transport corridor became the third major gateway and bridge connecting Kyrgyzstan and China, alongside with Irkeshtam-Autodorozhny and Torugart-Autodorozhny checkpoints.
link: https://24.kg/english/330116/
views: 181
Print
Related
Barbed wire: Kyrgyzstan starts fencing border with Tajikistan
Checkpoints on border with China to be temporarily closed on May 1
President orders to complete border demarcation with Tajikistan by end of year
Man with lobsters from Vietnam detained at Ak-Zhol checkpoint
Border post to be built at Karkyra outpost in Tyup district
Chinese MFA congratulates 3 Central Asian countries on signing border agreement
OSCE supports signing of Border Treaty between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan
Sadyr Japarov ratifies agreement on Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Border issue has been resolved, I am ready to resign — Kamchybek Tashiev
Zhogorku Kenesh approves agreements on Kyrgyz-Tajik border in three readings
Popular
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
23 May, Friday
12:13
Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Central Asia as single region Akylbek Japarov: It is important for China to see Centr...
12:05
Kyrgyzstan considers preventive diplomacy as a tool for interaction
11:53
Kyrgyzstan joins International Declaration on Family Protection
11:33
Head of Municipal Department of Bishkek City Hall detained for bribetaking
11:17
International Children's Day to be celebrated in Bishkek