Bedel-Autodorozhny checkpoint on Kyrgyz-Chinese border resumes work

Bedel-Autodorozhny checkpoint on the Kyrgyz-Chinese state border has resumed operations on May 22. The Border Service reported.

The checkpoint now operates 24/7, although its schedule may be changed based on mutual agreements between the two sides.

Bedel-Autodorozhny is a multilateral (international) border crossing. It is located in Jeti-Oguz district of Issyk-Kul region, approximately 150 kilometers from Barskoon—Uchturfan—Aksu road.

The new checkpoint named Bedel was opened on the Kyrgyz-Chinese border in September 2024. This transport corridor became the third major gateway and bridge connecting Kyrgyzstan and China, alongside with Irkeshtam-Autodorozhny and Torugart-Autodorozhny checkpoints.