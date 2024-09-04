15:39
Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint on border with China officially opened

A new Bedel checkpoint was opened on Kyrgyzstan-China border. The press service of the Border Service reported.

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Bakyt Torobaev and Chairman of the People’s Government of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region Erkin Tuniyaz, who headed the Chinese delegation, attended the ceremony.

The ceremony began with video addresses by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Japarov and member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of XUAR Ma Xingrui.

Akylbek Japarov noted that the opening of the checkpoint marked a new page in the history of Kyrgyzstan-China relations.

Ma Xingrui said that the opening of Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint would make a significant contribution to the development of good-neighborly and strategic relations between the two countries.

Bakyt Torobaev emphasized that the new transport corridor would become the third major gate and bridge connecting Kyrgyzstan and China along with Irkeshtam-Avtodorozhny and Torugart-Avtodorozhny checkpoints.

The Border Service noted that Bedel-Avtodorozhny checkpoint was opened under a simplified procedure with the creation of temporary infrastructure. Electricity supply was provided, a temporary 58-kilometer Barskoon-Uchturfan-Aksu road to the checkpoint was built, and bridges were erected.

Full-scale construction of the road, creation of customs and border infrastructure that meets international standards will be jointly implemented by 2027. Over the next two years, it is planned to build a modern inspection complex on Cement-Tam section.
