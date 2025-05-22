18:35
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city

Vendors from Kelechek market in Osh gathered in front of the City Hall following the announcement of the planned relocation of their retail outlets. However, they were unable to meet with Mayor Zhenishbek Toktorbaev, local journalists reported.

The entrepreneurs voiced strong opposition to the market’s relocation, emphasizing that their trading areas are not beyond the red line, not located in a mudflow-prone zone, and that they operate legally under valid lease agreements. They appealed to the mayor to revoke the relocation decision.

However, the vendors were informed that the mayor would be able to meet with them next Tuesday.

The Osh City Hall’s press service previously announced that, starting July 1, all major markets in Osh city will be relocated to the territory of a new municipal market. According to the city authorities, the move is part of broader efforts to regulate trade and improve sanitary conditions in the city.
