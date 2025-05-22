Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history

The price of Bitcoin has exceeded $110,000 for the first time in history. Data from Binance trading platform say.

As of the morning of May 22, Bitcoin broke the $110,000 mark, showing a 2.87 percent increase.

Experts attribute this surge to several key factors, including recent statements by Donald Trump, who has unveiled ambitious plans to transform the United States into a global cryptocurrency hub and to significantly revise the current regulatory policies of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has, for the first time in U.S. history, established a special position for AI and cryptocurrency policy oversight, expressing his intention to make America a global leader in both fields.