18:34
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Bitcoin price surpasses $110,000 for the first time in history

The price of Bitcoin has exceeded $110,000 for the first time in history. Data from Binance trading platform say.

As of the morning of May 22, Bitcoin broke the $110,000 mark, showing a 2.87 percent increase.

Experts attribute this surge to several key factors, including recent statements by Donald Trump, who has unveiled ambitious plans to transform the United States into a global cryptocurrency hub and to significantly revise the current regulatory policies of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has, for the first time in U.S. history, established a special position for AI and cryptocurrency policy oversight, expressing his intention to make America a global leader in both fields.
link: https://24.kg/english/330029/
views: 229
Print
Related
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstan’s state crypto exchange registers its trademark
Kyrgyzstan’s budget receives 20,987 million soms from crypto mining tax in 2025
Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve
Ex-Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan decides to engage in crypto business
Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025
Kyrgyzstan increases capital requirements for crypto exchanges 100 times
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service detained in MCN Coin case
Scandal with MCN Coin: $1.7 million returned to victims
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
22 May, Thursday
17:45
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh cit...
16:28
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
16:13
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
16:01
Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024