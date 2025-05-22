Suspects in illegal circulation of funds received from Russia detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained individuals suspected of organizing the illegal circulation of monetary funds. The SCNS press center reported.

The suspects, identified as Kyrgyzstanis T.R.R. and D.u.A., carried out their activities in Bishkek exchange offices, using various criminal schemes, and were engaged in illegal turnover of funds coming from Russia. The total amount reached $20 million.

«In some cases, they failed to fulfill their obligations and fraudulently appropriated funds belonging to others,» the security services reported.

In one such case, in May 2024, the suspects received 165 million Russian rubles (equivalent to $2 million) from a Kyrgyzstani for currency exchange.

By order of the Oktyabrsky District Court in Bishkek, the suspects have been placed in a pretrial detention center.