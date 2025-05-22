18:34
USD 87.45
EUR 98.83
RUB 1.10
English

Suspects in illegal circulation of funds received from Russia detained

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) detained individuals suspected of organizing the illegal circulation of monetary funds. The SCNS press center reported.

The suspects, identified as Kyrgyzstanis T.R.R. and D.u.A., carried out their activities in Bishkek exchange offices, using various criminal schemes, and were engaged in illegal turnover of funds coming from Russia. The total amount reached $20 million.

«In some cases, they failed to fulfill their obligations and fraudulently appropriated funds belonging to others,» the security services reported.

In one such case, in May 2024, the suspects received 165 million Russian rubles (equivalent to $2 million) from a Kyrgyzstani for currency exchange.

By order of the Oktyabrsky District Court in Bishkek, the suspects have been placed in a pretrial detention center.
link: https://24.kg/english/330027/
views: 233
Print
Related
Ex-president of Kok Boru Federation detained for links to organized crime group
Former Vice-Mayor of Bishkek detained for large-scale fraud
Head of Issyk-Kul Regional Directorate of Judicial Department detained
Citizen detained for bribing police officer in Bishkek
Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region
Tilekmat Kurenov's accomplice detained
Suspect detained for false bomb threat report in Asia Mall
SCNS reveals details of drug control officers’ detention in Bishkek
Kyrgyz teacher in Turkey to have phone call with family from prison
Security services detain head of State Alcohol Control Agency
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10 SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
22 May, Thursday
17:45
Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh city Vendors oppose relocation of Kelechek market in Osh cit...
16:28
Heavy rains and possible mudflows forecast in Kyrgyzstan
16:24
Film by Kyrgyz director gets chance to compete for Oscar
16:13
Transport and logistics complex to be built on Kyrgyzstan–Kazakhstan border
16:01
Incomes of Kyrgyzstanis increased in 2024