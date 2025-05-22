Meat production increases in Kyrgyzstan

As of May 1, 2025, meat production in Kyrgyzstan increased to 127,100 tons. The Ministry of Agriculture reported.
From January to April, the production of key livestock products in the Kyrgyz Republic rose compared to the same period last year:
- Meat production reached 127,100 tons (3 percent) increase. Growth was recorded in all regions of the country, and is attributed to an increase in livestock and poultry numbers.
- Milk production totaled 437,600 tons (1.5 percent growth). The main contributing factors were a 1.8 percent increase in the number of cows and a 16.4-kilogram rise in average productivity.
- Egg production reached 243.6 million pieces (11.5 percent increase). The increase was driven by a 10.6 percent growth in the poultry population and an increase in the average egg production of hens by 13 eggs.