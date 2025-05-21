Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU

Experts from Russia and Kyrgyzstan discussed the issue of mutual recognition of the qualifications of citizens from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

A meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Agency for Qualifications Development of the Russian Federation was held online.

The Director General of the agency, Artem Shadrin, spoke about the development of the national qualifications system in Russia, the functions and tasks of the agency, as well as interaction with government agencies in other EAEU countries.

In addition, the experts discussed current issues for the labor market of Kyrgyzstan, labor standards, mutual recognition of the qualifications of citizens of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The parties also discussed issues of development and possible mutual integration of digital services of the two countries, the possibility of creating client-centric services aimed at developing the labor market and drafting a roadmap for interaction.