00:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.02
RUB 1.08
English

Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU

Experts from Russia and Kyrgyzstan discussed the issue of mutual recognition of the qualifications of citizens from the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).

A meeting of representatives of the Ministry of Labor, Social Security and Migration of the Kyrgyz Republic and the National Agency for Qualifications Development of the Russian Federation was held online.

The Director General of the agency, Artem Shadrin, spoke about the development of the national qualifications system in Russia, the functions and tasks of the agency, as well as interaction with government agencies in other EAEU countries.

In addition, the experts discussed current issues for the labor market of Kyrgyzstan, labor standards, mutual recognition of the qualifications of citizens of the member countries of the Eurasian Economic Union. The parties also discussed issues of development and possible mutual integration of digital services of the two countries, the possibility of creating client-centric services aimed at developing the labor market and drafting a roadmap for interaction.
link: https://24.kg/english/329923/
views: 282
Print
Related
Natives of Central Asia with Russian passports are on frontlines in Ukraine
Russia tightens entry rules for foreign nationals starting June 30
Zhogorku Kenesh, State Duma Chairmen discuss inter-parliamentary ties expansion
Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system
Foreign nationals to be provided with free medical care in Russia
Russia and China to continue efforts to ensure stability in Central Asia
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrives in Moscow
Russia sees significant increase in number of parents from Central Asia
5.5 billion soms in import duties transferred to Kyrgyzstan in 2025
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Wednesday
18:44
Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects jointly with EDB Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects join...
18:36
Sadyr Japarov in Budapest: Railway from China and Kambarata HPP-1
17:57
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
17:39
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
16:55
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles