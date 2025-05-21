Over 35,000 Bishkek children waiting for kindergarten places

At least 37,533 children are actually being educated in 118 preschool educational organizations in Bishkek, the design capacity of which is 19,730 children. Materials of the capital’s City Hall say.

As of April 2025, according to the electronic registration system, 35,198 children remain on the waiting list for kindergarten placement.

In order to increase the coverage of children with preschool education in 2024, the design capacity in kindergartens was doubled by equipping them with pull-out beds. In addition, ten new kindergartens and one additional building of a preschool educational organization were put into operation.

As a result of the transformations, the total coverage of children in the city increased by almost 6,000 people. However, the shortage of preschool institutions remains a pressing issue.