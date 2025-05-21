00:22
USD 87.45
EUR 99.02
RUB 1.08
English

Three industrial plants to be built in Talas

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of an asphalt concrete, reinforced concrete and crushing plants in the city of Talas.

«This is a strategic step towards industrial growth and development of the country’s economy. Over the past four years, GDP has been demonstrating steady growth at the level of 9-10 percent. Hundreds of enterprises, plants, factories, logistics centers are opening. We hope that the plants, which will be built using modern technologies, will create new jobs and make a significant contribution to the economic development of the region,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said, adding that the plants will become an important support for the construction industry in the region.

The new plants will be built at Kara-Dobo site in Besh-Tash rural district of Talas region. Their production capacity will be up to 120 tons per hour. Creation of 60 jobs is planned. The total cost of the project is 84.3 million soms, financed from the republican budget. It is expected that all work will be completed in September 2025.
link: https://24.kg/english/329907/
views: 294
Print
Related
Operating marble plant returned to state
Bishkek to have its own plant nursery on area of about 100 hectares
Cabinet highlights investment climate improvement, plans for 128 new enterprises
Brick and enriched coal production plants opened in Osh region
Capsules laid at construction sites of four plants in Naryn
SCNS detects Illegal collection and sale of rare plant in Kyrgyzstan
Plant producing 300,000 tons of metal products annually launched in Kyrgyzstan
Plant worth 4 billion soms returned to state in Kyzyl-Kiya
Plant in Balykchy worth 288 million soms returned to state
Agriculture Ministry recommends growing late-flowering almond varieties
Popular
Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest Informal summit of OTS leaders to be held in Budapest
Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank Energy Ministry purchases equipment worth $58 million funded by World Bank
Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city Electricity from waste: Waste processing plant to be built in Osh city
Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan Bank transparency rating to be compiled in Kyrgyzstan
21 May, Wednesday
18:44
Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects jointly with EDB Bishkek City Hall plans to implement two projects join...
18:36
Sadyr Japarov in Budapest: Railway from China and Kambarata HPP-1
17:57
SCNS announces crackdown on illegal migrants: Operation to start on June 10
17:39
Russia and Kyrgyzstan may mutually recognize qualifications of workers from EAEU
16:55
Mutual trade between Kyrgyzstan and Hungary doubles