Three industrial plants to be built in Talas

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev took part in the ceremony of laying a capsule at the construction site of an asphalt concrete, reinforced concrete and crushing plants in the city of Talas.

«This is a strategic step towards industrial growth and development of the country’s economy. Over the past four years, GDP has been demonstrating steady growth at the level of 9-10 percent. Hundreds of enterprises, plants, factories, logistics centers are opening. We hope that the plants, which will be built using modern technologies, will create new jobs and make a significant contribution to the economic development of the region,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said, adding that the plants will become an important support for the construction industry in the region.

The new plants will be built at Kara-Dobo site in Besh-Tash rural district of Talas region. Their production capacity will be up to 120 tons per hour. Creation of 60 jobs is planned. The total cost of the project is 84.3 million soms, financed from the republican budget. It is expected that all work will be completed in September 2025.