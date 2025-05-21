Belarus considers Kyrgyzstan as one of new tourist destinations

Belarus is considering Kyrgyzstan as one of new tourist destinations. The website of the Republican Union of Tourist Organizations of Belarus reports.

Until now, Kyrgyzstan had not been included in the portfolios of the country’s leading tour operators.

The Union is currently preparing a promotional and familiarization trip for representatives of the Belarusian tourism industry to Kyrgyzstan. The destination has already sparked interest among tourism professionals.

«Kyrgyzstan’s natural landscapes are often compared to those of Iceland, Switzerland, and Canada. The local scenery is breathtaking and awe-inspiring — snow-capped peaks, mountain rivers and lakes, canyons, alpine vegetation, walnut forests, gorges, ancient towers, and waterfalls with romantic names like ‘Champagne Spray’ and ‘The Elder’s Beard’ — all of this captivates tourists at first sight,» the statement reads.

Perhaps the most famous attraction in Kyrgyzstan is the legendary Issyk-Kul Lake — one of the largest and clearest lakes in the world. In terms of water purity, it ranks second after Baikal Lake.