Former Vice-Mayor of Bishkek detained for large-scale fraud

Law enforcement officers detained the head of one of the companies for large-scale fraud. The press service of the Main Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region informed 24.kg news agency.

Representatives of MD-I LLC filed a statement with the Department of Internal Affairs of Alamedin district, where they asked to take action against the director of the company M LLC A.M., who, using trust, took possession of someone else’s property worth more than 90 million soms under the pretext of performing road works on the territory of a trade and logistics center in Lebedinovka village.

In June 2024, a case was opened under the article «Fraud on an especially large scale» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The investigation established that under the guise of business obligations, citizen A.M. received real estate, vehicles and property assets from the affected party, which were subsequently sold and used for personal purposes. Despite repeated attempts to delay and suspend the case, the investigation was resumed on May 15. On the same day, the suspect, 49-year-old A.M., was detained and placed in a temporary detention facility.

A source in law enforcement agencies told 24.kg news agency that the detainee is the former Vice Mayor of Bishkek Mirlan Amanturov.

In July 2022, a businesswoman filed a statement with the police. She reported that the former official took $50,000 from her in 2021 for a joint business and did not return it. In December 2020, 800 million soms were stolen from Bishkekasfaltservice municipal enterprise, for which the former director of the enterprise Mirlan Amanturov was held accountable.