The head of the Issyk-Kul Regional Directorate of Judicial Department under the Supreme Court of the Kyrgyz Republic was detained in the city of Karakol. The press center of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) reported.

According to its data, «in the course of work to detect the use of fake diplomas by state and municipal employees, data was received that the head of the Issyk-Kul Regional Directorate of the Judicial Department M.K.A. uses a fake diploma.»

The suspect has worked at the department since 2005 and presented a diploma from the Interior Ministry’s Academy of the Kyrgyz Republic when he was hired. But, as the SCNS noted, it turned out that the detainee was expelled in his fifth year (in 2003) due to non-payment of tuition fees.

M.K.A. has been placed in the temporary detention facility of the Karakol City Police Department.