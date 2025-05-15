Russia and Central Asia to establish unified energy resources trading system

Russia and Central Asia will create a unified system for trading energy resources and develop a pricing database for them. The Governor of Perm Krai, Dmitry Makhonin, said during the plenary session of the UEW-2025 Energy Conference in Tashkent.

He noted that Russia has already established an information and analytical platform on its trading floors—primarily the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange—which is increasingly partnering with various analytical agencies.

Dmitry Makhonin also stated that significant efforts are being made within the Eurasian Economic Commission to develop oil and petroleum product markets in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU).