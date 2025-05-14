Kyrgyzstan and UAE begin mutual exchange of driver's licenses without exams

An intergovernmental agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), signed on April 14, 2025, on mutual recognition and exchange of driver’s licenses without exams came into force today, May 14. The State Agency of the Kyrgyz Republic for Registration of Vehicles and Drivers reported.

From now on, citizens of Kyrgyzstan legally residing in the UAE can exchange their national driver’s licenses for Emirates licenses without additional training and exams. A similar opportunity is available to UAE citizens residing in the Kyrgyz Republic.

The agency noted the purpose of the agreement is to simplify the movement of citizens, strengthen trust between government agencies of the two countries and develop cooperation in the field of transport and road safety.

Required documents for exchange: For citizens of Kyrgyzstan in the UAE: 1. Passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic. 2. Valid residence permit in the UAE. 3. National driver’s license. 4. Medical certificate. For UAE citizens in Kyrgyzstan: 1. UAE citizen passport. 2. Residence permit in the Kyrgyz Republic. 3. National driver’s license. 4. Medical certificate U-083.

When exchanging, the originals of national driver’s licenses are not confiscated.

Additional information can be obtained from the consular offices of Kyrgyzstan and the UAE.