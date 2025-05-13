Kyrgyzstan to launch construction of 40 tourist bases under new program

A State Program for Sustainable Tourism Development for 2025–2030 has been adopted in Kyrgyzstan. Erdenet Kasymov, Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, reported.

The country’s tourism industry is entering a new phase of growth, he said. As part of the program, construction of 40 modern tourist bases will begin this year across 40 districts of the republic. A large-scale infrastructure upgrade is also planned.

«The program covers nine priority areas, including infrastructure development, introduction of green technologies, enhanced safety measures, formation of the domestic market, and other key objectives,» Erdenet Kasymov said.

He emphasized that the sector’s management approach will be revised and the tourism industry will undergo full digitalization. The program also includes creation of favorable conditions for investors and entrepreneurs.

The document is worked out to make Kyrgyzstan a competitive, sustainable, and attractive destination on the regional tourism map.