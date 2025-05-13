12:55
USD 87.45
EUR 97.39
RUB 1.06
English

Kyrgyzstan to launch construction of 40 tourist bases under new program

A State Program for Sustainable Tourism Development for 2025–2030 has been adopted in Kyrgyzstan. Erdenet Kasymov, Director of the Tourism Department under the Ministry of Economy and Commerce, reported.

The country’s tourism industry is entering a new phase of growth, he said. As part of the program, construction of 40 modern tourist bases will begin this year across 40 districts of the republic. A large-scale infrastructure upgrade is also planned.

«The program covers nine priority areas, including infrastructure development, introduction of green technologies, enhanced safety measures, formation of the domestic market, and other key objectives,» Erdenet Kasymov said.

He emphasized that the sector’s management approach will be revised and the tourism industry will undergo full digitalization. The program also includes creation of favorable conditions for investors and entrepreneurs.

The document is worked out to make Kyrgyzstan a competitive, sustainable, and attractive destination on the regional tourism map.
link: https://24.kg/english/328840/
views: 100
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan named one of best destinations for ethnic tourism
Issyk-Kul region to host marathon, fair, festival and forum on May 3
Unified security service to work during tourist season in Kyrgyzstan
Jeju – island where nature and technology speak the same language
Kyrgyzstan joins Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
New head of Tourism Department appointed in Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstan and Qatar plan to implement joint tourism activities
Kyrgyzstan presents national pavilion at ITB Berlin
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in New Delhi
Kyrgyzstan's tourism potential presented in France
Popular
Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport
Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work Farmers urged to rationally use water during agricultural work
13 May, Tuesday
12:52
Foreign citizen wanted by Interpol detained at Manas Airport Foreign citizen wanted by Interpol detained at Manas A...
12:49
ADB President briefed in Milan on dismantling of trolleybus network in Bishkek
12:34
Bank deposits of Kyrgyzstanis exceed 605 billion soms
12:15
Kyrgyzstan to launch construction of 40 tourist bases under new program
11:59
Kyrgyzstan lifts ban on import of construction materials