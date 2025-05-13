11:21
President visits Friendship of Regions of Kyrgyzstan, Russia Park in Jalal-Abad

On May 12, during a working visit to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov visited the Park of Friendship of Regions of Kyrgyzstan and Russia. The press secretary of the President, Askat Alagozov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, the head of state inspected the park territory, got acquainted with its improvement process and recreation areas.

«He talked with the city residents, listened to their opinions and wishes, took joint photos with the residents. Sadyr Japarov called on local authorities and the residents themselves to pay special attention to maintaining cleanliness, order and comfort in the city, emphasizing that caring for hometown begins with the responsibility of each person,» the press secretary posted.
