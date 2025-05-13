Sadyr Japarov inspects new residential complexes, treatment facilities in Suzak

On May 12, during his working visit to Jalal-Abad region, President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov inspected the progress of My Home 2021–2026 housing program in Suzak district. The presidential press service reported.

As part of the visit, the head of state visited Asman Residence—5 complex in Suzak village.

«He spoke with residents, examined their living conditions, and inspected the surrounding infrastructure. President Japarov emphasized that providing citizens with affordable housing remains one of the state’s top priorities. He stressed that the government will continue to allocate land for the construction of mortgage housing so that all citizens in need can access decent living conditions,» the statement says.

Built on a 1.72-hectare plot, the complex includes 10 five-story buildings with 14 entrances, totaling 240 apartments. Of these, 239 have been allocated to citizens on the housing waiting list. One apartment was sold on a shared-equity basis.

The complex’s infrastructure includes a ground level parking, a children’s playground, and essential utilities. Heating is provided by an on-site coal-fired boiler house. Water, sewage, and electricity are provided through centralized systems via a transformer substation located on-site.

President also visited the construction site of Asman Residence—6 complex on the same A. Yunusov Street in Suzak. This project spans 2.13 hectares and will consist of 11 five-story buildings (22 entrances) with 370 apartments. Its infrastructure will include three playgrounds and a parking area.

Both housing projects aim to increase access to affordable, high-quality housing, develop social infrastructure, and improve the quality of life in the region.

Later, Sadyr Japarov inspected a newly built wastewater treatment facility in Suzak district.

Officials informed him that the facility occupies 4 hectares and has a capacity of up to 2,000 cubic meters per day.

The collector pipeline extends 6 kilometers. The facility will be transferred to the municipal enterprise Suzak-Tazalyk and will service both the new residential complexes and nearby private homes.

The facility is designed to allow for the reuse of treated water. After full purification, the water can be used for technical needs and agricultural irrigation, contributing to the sustainable use of natural resources and improving the environmental situation in the region.