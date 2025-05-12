16:48
Seismologists warn of possible aftershocks in Kyrgyzstan

Two earthquakes occurred in Naryn region of Kyrgyzstan over the past 24 hours. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Kyrgyzstan reported to 24.kg news agency.

According to experts, the tremors were registered near the city of Naryn. The magnitude reached 4.5 points, and in populated areas of the epicentral zone the tremors were felt with a force of up to 3 points on the MSK-64 scale.

The Institute of Seismology commented on the situation: «The recorded earthquake indicates accumulated tectonic stress in the region. We continue monitoring and expect possible aftershocks. Such seismic events are not uncommon for Kyrgyzstan, which is located in a zone of increased seismic activity.»

Experts urge citizens to remain calm and be prepared for aftershocks.

According to international seismic activity monitoring websites, 130 earthquakes with a magnitude of up to 5.5 have occurred in Kyrgyzstan over the past 30 days. Most of them were recorded in mountainous and hard-to-reach areas.

The Seismology Institute continues to monitor the situation and advises residents to follow official updates.
