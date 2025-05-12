Four new roads planned to be built in Bishkek

Four new roads are planned to be built in Bishkek. The chief specialist of the Department of Transport and Development of Road Transport Infrastructure of the Bishkek City Hall Azamat Osmonaliev reported on the air of Birinchi Radio.

According to him, work has already begun on the construction of a new road along Toktonaliev Street from Masaliev Street to Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue through Molodezhny Kvartal microdistrict.

«Previously, the road there was not very comfortable for movement. Now there will be a full-fledged four-lane road with sidewalks, irrigation ditches, a bus stop — everything as it should be. The department is also conducting design and survey work on the construction of three more new roads — on Sukhe-Bator Street from April 7 to Auezov Street; on Akhunbaev Street from Dostoevsky to Auezov and on Auezov Street from Ankara Street to Sukhe-Bator Street,» Azamat Osmonaliev said.

He noted that after the completion of the construction of new roads in the eastern part of the city, the problem of traffic jams will be solved «by some percentage.»

«Currently, we see traffic jams during rush hours on Gorky and Dostoevsky streets. With the construction of new roads, the problem will be solved there, and I think the drivers’ journey will be shortened 2-3 times,» Azamat Osmonaliev added.