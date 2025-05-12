Serviceman of Muras military unit detained in Batken region

A serviceman of Muras military unit of the Ministry of Defense of the Kyrgyz Republic, Zh.A.S., was detained in Batken region. The press service of the State Committee for National Security reported.

According to it, the serviceman of Muras military unit was detained in Internatsional village, Leilek district, Batken region on April 28, who personally accompanied cattle during an attempt to illegally transport it to Tajikistan together with smugglers.

The materials were transferred to the Military Prosecutor’s Office of the Kyrgyz Republic for further legal assessment.