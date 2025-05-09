11:52
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading

The price of Bitcoin exceeded $100,000 during trading last night. Data from Binance crypto exchange say.

This happened for the first time since February 7, 2025.

The cryptocurrency rose by 3.1 percent, reaching $100,050.

Experts believe this growth reflects the market’s reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its current lending rate.

All top 100 crypto assets showed positive performance over the past 24 hours, with some coins gaining 10 percent or more. The total market capitalization increased to $3 million. Analysts note that the price momentum is being fueled by capital inflows into Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds.
link: https://24.kg/english/328513/
views: 96
Print
Related
Kyrgyzstan’s state crypto exchange registers its trademark
Kyrgyzstan’s budget receives 20,987 million soms from crypto mining tax in 2025
Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve
Ex-Cabinet Chairman of Kyrgyzstan decides to engage in crypto business
Cryptocurrency mining tax brings 7.4 million soms to budget in February 2025
Kyrgyzstan increases capital requirements for crypto exchanges 100 times
Ex-head of Financial Supervision Service detained in MCN Coin case
Scandal with MCN Coin: $1.7 million returned to victims
MCN Coin founders raise $2.5 million, not planning to return money
One of founders of MCN Coin admits to fraud
Popular
Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG Kyrgyzstan to issue gold-backed USD-pegged stablecoin USDKG
Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9 Several streets in center of Bishkek to be partially closed on May 8-9
Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant Miss Kyrgyzstan 2025 to represent country at Miss World 2025 pageant
Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek Dress rehearsal of military parade held in Bishkek
9 May, Friday
11:19
Leaders of various countries congratulate people of Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Leaders of various countries congratulate people of Ky...
11:08
Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading
10:54
Cement prices rise on secondary market — Ministry of Economy names reasons
10:39
President of Russia congratulates Kyrgyzstanis on Victory Day
10:26
Immortal Regiment march takes place in Bishkek