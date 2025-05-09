Bitcoin price exceeds $100,000 during trading

The price of Bitcoin exceeded $100,000 during trading last night. Data from Binance crypto exchange say.

This happened for the first time since February 7, 2025.

The cryptocurrency rose by 3.1 percent, reaching $100,050.

Experts believe this growth reflects the market’s reaction to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s decision to keep its current lending rate.

All top 100 crypto assets showed positive performance over the past 24 hours, with some coins gaining 10 percent or more. The total market capitalization increased to $3 million. Analysts note that the price momentum is being fueled by capital inflows into Bitcoin-based exchange-traded funds.