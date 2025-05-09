Kyrgyzstanis cannot depart from New Delhi Airport

Due to the restriction of Pakistan’s airspace, the flight of the airline Aero Nomad Airlines scheduled for May 8 has been canceled. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

According to the ministry, a number of citizens of Kyrgyzstan have found themselves in a difficult situation at the international airport in New Delhi.

«According to the airline, the aircraft are not technically capable of undertaking a long flight along alternative routes through third countries. The main route lies over the territory of the border conflict between India and Pakistan. Considering the high security risks, flights in this direction have been deemed impossible, which is the reason for the cancellation,» the statement says.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working on the issue of purchasing tickets for other available flights to ensure the return of citizens to their homeland.

The Foreign Ministry strongly recommends that citizens refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan due to the current tense situation between the two countries.

The Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in India is in constant contact with the citizens and is taking all necessary measures to provide assistance.