Kyrgyzstan’s MFA urges citizens to refrain from traveling to India and Pakistan

Due to the escalating situation and reports of military actions in the border areas between Pakistan and India, including missile strikes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic strongly advises citizens to refrain from traveling to these countries until the situation stabilizes.

Kyrgyzstanis who are currently in Pakistan or India are urged to exercise maximum caution and strictly follow the instructions of local authorities.

«According to information from Pakistan’s aviation authorities, Islamabad International Airport is temporarily closed to all flights. The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority stated that air traffic will resume once the situation stabilizes,» the Foreign Ministry noted.

In case of emergencies or urgent situations, citizens are advised to immediately contact diplomatic missions of Kyrgyzstan:

  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Republic of India: hotline +91 95999 21779
  • Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan: hotline +92 330 3717771

India launched a military operation against Pakistan on the evening of May 6. The Ministry of Defense stated that the target was infrastructure «used to plan and direct terrorist attacks against India.» In response, Pakistan closed its airspace and launched missile strikes on Indian territory.

Relations between the two countries have sharply deteriorated following a terrorist attack on April 22 in the town of Pahalgam in Indian Kashmir. Militants opened fire on a group of tourists, killing 26 people. India has accused authorities of Pakistan of being involved in the attack.
