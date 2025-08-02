India ready to provide assistance to Kyrgyzstan in oncology issues

Health Minister Erkin Checheybaev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of India to the Kyrgyz Republic Singh Yadav. The press center of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The parties discussed the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in the field of healthcare, including the development of professional exchange, increasing human resources and the introduction of modern treatment technologies and traditional medicine.

Particular attention was paid to issues of oncological care. The Indian Ambassador reported that work is currently underway to ensure the supply of the radioactive isotope Cobalt-60, necessary for the full functioning of Bhabhatron device installed at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology.

The Indian side also proposed considering the possibility of supplying the modern linear accelerator Siddharth, used in leading oncology clinics, instead of the Bhabhatron device.

Erkin Checheybaev highly appreciated this proposal and noted that if the device is received, it could be installed in the Osh Regional Oncology Center.

«We are interested in modern methods of radiation therapy being available to patients in the southern regions of the country. Such equipment will significantly improve the level of care provided to cancer patients,» the minister noted.

Recall, both linear accelerators at the National Center of Oncology and Hematology have failed. Some patients continue treatment on Bhabhatron device, which operates on a radioactive source (Cobalt-60). However, the source’s activity is declining, so negotiations have begun with India regarding obtaining a new radioactive source. The remaining patients will have to wait until at least one linear accelerator is repaired.