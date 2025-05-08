Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17

The «Night of Museums» event will be held in Bishkek on May 17. The social media accounts of the Gapar Aitiev Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts reported.

The program will include the permanent exhibition, a fair and food court, master classes, a concert, two temporary exhibitions organized by the museum (one of which will be presented in a multimedia format), and much more.

This year, the international event at the Kyrgyz National Museum of Fine Arts will be held as part of the museum’s 90th anniversary celebration.

Traditionally, «Night of Museums» takes place at multiple venues across the capital.

Admission is free.