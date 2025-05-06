12:48
USD 87.45
EUR 99.46
RUB 1.07
English

Changpeng Zhao proposes to include BTC and BNB in Kyrgyzstan’s crypto reserve

During his visit to Kyrgyzstan, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao proposed using Bitcoin (BTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) as the basic assets for the country’s national crypto reserve. He shared the suggestion on social media.

The founder of the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the world, Binance, Changpeng Zhao, arrived in Kyrgyzstan on May 3 at the invitation of President Sadyr Japarov and took part in a meeting of the National Council for the Development of Virtual Assets and Blockchain Technologies.

Bitcoin (BTC), launched in 2009, is the first and most well-known cryptocurrency. It is widely regarded as a digital alternative to gold and is used mainly as a means of saving and protection against inflation.

Binance Coin (BNB), introduced in 2017, is the native token of Binance exchange. It is used for paying trading fees, participating in platform-based projects, and conducting various operations within the Binance ecosystem.
