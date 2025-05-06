Kyrgyzstan’s trade with European countries significantly declines in 2025

Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with European countries dropped by 65 percent in January—February 2025. Materials of the National Statistical Committee say.

During this period, the trade turnover amounted to $142 million — a 65 percent decrease compared to $234 million recorded during the same two months of the previous year.

According to the committee, exports from Kyrgyzstan to Europe fell by 50 percent in January-February 2025, totaling $37.8 million.

Imports from European countries to Kyrgyzstan dropped by 65.6 percent, amounting to $104.2 million.

It was previously reported that Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with the EU countries has increased 2.4 times over the past three years.

«From 2021 to 2024, trade turnover with EU countries grew 2.4 times, with imports rising 2.6 times and exports 1.5 times. This progress was made possible, in part, thanks to the successful implementation of the Generalised System of Preferences, for which we express our gratitude to our European partners,» President Sadyr Japarov said during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as part of his working visit to Uzbekistan.