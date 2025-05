Employees of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision have discovered 15 illegal fishing nets with a total area of 1,500 square meters set up by poachers in Issyk-Kul Lake. The ministry’s press service reported.

The raid was conducted from Grigorievka village to Ananyevo village.

The primary goal was to protect the biodiversity and fish resources of Issyk-Kul Lake, as well as to prevent illegal fishing activities.

The Environmental and Technical Supervision Service will continue conducting such raids and plans to intensify efforts to protect the environment.